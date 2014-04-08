Girl Talk & Freeway – Broken Ankles EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

We’ve loved the material that producer Girl Talk and veteran MC Freeway released in advance of today’s release of their Broken Ankles EP. Now the full body of work is here for audible consumption.

Philly Freezer’s debut Philadelphia Freeway, which Just Blaze primarily produced, and his collaborative gem with Jake One, The Stimulus Package, infer that the rapper works best when he can dial in with one producer. That said, this six-song release will leave listeners yearning for more music. Credit that to cuts like “Tolerated,” featuring Waka Flocka Flame (the visual is dope too) and the Jadakiss-assisted “I Can Hear Sweat.”

State Property’s Young Chris is the only other feature.

Stream Broken Ankles below. Give your opinions on Girl Talk and Freeway’s new EP in the comments.

Photo: Instagram