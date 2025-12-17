Redman “Money Maker,” Reuben Vincent & 9th Wonder ft. Wale “Get It Girl” & More | Daily Visuals 12.17.25

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Last time we saw Redman he was out and about in the Far East (not to be confused with the East Coast) and while taking in the sights and lights of the nightlife in Japan, Reggie Nobel seems to have enjoyed himself enough to drop a new music video in the Land of The Rising Sun.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Money Maker,” the Funk Doctor Spock continues to “blend” amongst the locals of Japan as he walks through the streets with his crew while spitting his bars and showing the good people of Japan how Jersey gets down wherever they go. Wouldn’t be surprised if he sold some bud while he was out there. Just sayin.’

Back in the U.S., Reuben Vincent and 9th Wonder throw an exclusive get together on the block and for this Wale assisted visuals to “Get It Girl,” the three artist put together an OG house party at a lowkey home where you need a password to get in and the vibes are straight out the 90’s. We love it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Shy Glizzy, Craig G and D-Reaux, and more.

REDMAN – “MONEY MAKER”

REUBEN VINCENT & 9TH WONDER FT. WALE – “GET IT GIRL”

SHY GLIZZY – “BADDEST B*TCH IN TOWN”

CRAIG G & D-REAUX – “SIT IT ON DAT CHROME”

IDK & CONDUCTOR WILLIAMS – “SCARY MERRI”

HARRD LUCK – “MISTAKEN IDENTITY”

NOLIMIT TC & TECH N9NE – “DOWN”

GENA – “HOWWEFLOW”