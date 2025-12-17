Subscribe
Netflix Adds Video Podcasts To Its Platform With New Partnership Deal

Published on December 17, 2025
In this photo illustration, the Netflix logo is seen...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix is gearing up to appeal to podcast lovers in a major way.

The streaming giant has struck a deal with iHeartMedia to bring video podcasts to the platform, including new episodes from shows like Joe and Jada, New Rory & MAL, and The Bill Simmons Podcast. The podcasts are expected to roll out Netflix in early 2026, though an official launch date has not yet been announced.

Earlier this year, Netflix also reached an agreement with Spotify that allows podcasts from the platform to be watchable on its service, signaling a clear push into the video podcast space. iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman spoke on the new partnership in a statement, highlighting the growth of the medium and the natural expansion into video:

“Audio podcasting has been the fastest-growing medium over the past 20 years, and now we’re thrilled to expand that experience with an exciting new category, video podcasts. Netflix has a leading video-first service, and this partnership perfectly complements our strong audio foundation. Working with Netflix, an important leader in entertainment, gives fans one more way to connect with the personalities they love and opens the door to new audiences, including viewers discovering these shows for the first time.”

Pittman continued by emphasizing the community-driven nature of podcasts and how video enhances that connection.

“These shows feature dynamic hosts, compelling conversations, and passionate fan communities, available in both audio and now as a natural video extension. Audiences can now not only listen but also watch and enjoy top-rated iHeartPodcasts alongside award-winning series and movies from Netflix.”

With Netflix continuing to blur the lines between traditional TV, film and digital media, video podcasts appear to be the platform’s next big play.

