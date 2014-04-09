Blu Unveils Good To Be Home Artwork & Tracklisting [PHOTO]

Blu never reached the superstar status that many hope that he’d ascend to, and honestly, we doubt that he has a problem with that. Known for moving to the beat of his own drum, the MC who comes bearing new projects sporadically will offer up the Good To Be Home LP in coming weeks.

To be quite frank, the double disc album reads very well on paper. Twenty songs featuring some of the West Coast’s elite wordsmiths are split straight down the middle, and are fronted by the leading single “West.” Guest appearances include Alchemist, Krondon, Casey Veggies, Like and BeYoung of Pac Div, Fashawn, Co$$, Prodigy, MED, Phil Da Agony, Mitchy Slick, and more.

Good To Be Home releases on May 20 via Nature Sounds/New World Color. See the proper artwork and tracklisting below.

Disc 1:

01. Home

02. The Return

03. Back Home Again

04. Boyz N The Hood (Feat. Fashawn, Like & BeYoung of Pac Div)

05. Whip Creme (Part One) (Feat. Definite, Big Dame, Co$$ & Swt Pea)

06. The West

07. The 50z

08. The LA (Feat. Secret Service Agents

09. Summer Time (Feat. Bombay & Arima Ederra)

10. The Summer / Angel Dust (Feat. LMNO and 2Mex of The Visionaries & Imani of The Pharcyde)

Disc 2:

01. Rap Dope

02. Dre Day

03. Red & Gold (Feat. Prodigy, Mitchy Slick & Phil Da Agony)

04. Child Support

05. Well Fare (Feat. Thurz & Casey Veggies)

06. He Man

07. Brown Sugar (Feat. MED & Oh No)

08. Bobby Brown (Feat. Clutch, Mic Holden & Definite)

09. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop (Feat. Alchemist, Evidence, Tristate, Planet Asia, Donel Smokes, Chace Infinite & Krondon)

10. The West (Part Two)

Photo: YouTube