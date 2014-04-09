Blu Unveils Good To Be Home Artwork & Tracklisting [PHOTO]

Blu never reached the superstar status that many hope that he’d ascend to, and honestly, we doubt that he has a problem with that. Known for moving to the beat of his own drum, the MC who comes bearing new projects sporadically will offer up the Good To Be Home LP in coming weeks.
To be quite frank, the double disc album reads very well on paper. Twenty songs featuring some of the West Coast’s elite wordsmiths are split straight down the middle, and are fronted by the leading single “West.” Guest appearances include Alchemist, Krondon, Casey Veggies, Like and BeYoung of Pac Div, Fashawn, Co$$, Prodigy, MED, Phil Da Agony, Mitchy Slick, and more.
Good To Be Home releases on May 20 via Nature Sounds/New World Color. See the proper artwork and tracklisting below.
Disc 1:
01. Home
02. The Return
03. Back Home Again
04. Boyz N The Hood (Feat. Fashawn, Like & BeYoung of Pac Div)
05. Whip Creme (Part One) (Feat. Definite, Big Dame, Co$$ & Swt Pea)
06. The West
07. The 50z
08. The LA (Feat. Secret Service Agents
09. Summer Time (Feat. Bombay & Arima Ederra)
10. The Summer / Angel Dust (Feat. LMNO and 2Mex of The Visionaries & Imani of The Pharcyde)
Disc 2:
01. Rap Dope
02. Dre Day
03. Red & Gold (Feat. Prodigy, Mitchy Slick & Phil Da Agony)
04. Child Support
05. Well Fare (Feat. Thurz & Casey Veggies)
06. He Man
07. Brown Sugar (Feat. MED & Oh No)
08. Bobby Brown (Feat. Clutch, Mic Holden & Definite)
09. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop (Feat. Alchemist, Evidence, Tristate, Planet Asia, Donel Smokes, Chace Infinite & Krondon)
10. The West (Part Two)
—
Photo: YouTube