The Source Unveils Ice Cube’s April/May 2014 Cover [PHOTO]

Ice Cube has matured since his days of being a highly revered MC who was known for his honesty and social commentary. Now a power player in Hollywood, the successful legend spoke on his production company, Cube Vision, Ride Along, his forthcoming Everythang’s Corrupt LP and more in the cover story for The Source Magazine’s April/May issue.

Peep the MC’s response to a question about whether he’s cruising through his career or pushing an agenda:

Both, because one of them is bigger than Cube Vision. Cube Vision is my movie and TV company. And so I’m trying to push my agenda through that. I want people to, when they see Cube Vision, to know that this is how I see the movie. But as a career, I accredit baseball even though I like football and basketball, but baseball has the best analogy for careers. Some careers, I call them foul tips, because you go straight up and they go high. They go up real fast, but they come straight down and usually when they hit they don’t count. But my career, and how most people want their career, is to soar like a home run. It just rises, and rises, and rises, and rises. It gets distance and when it comes down, it’s money. So that’s how I’ve been planning mine, just a long distance.

See Ice Cube on The Source below. The alternate ScHoolboy Q cover can be seen here.

Photo: The Source