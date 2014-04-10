Big Sean Calls Off Engagement To Naya Rivera [PHOTOS]

That was quicker than (most) expected. G.O.O.D. Music rapper Big Sean has called off his wedding to actress Naya Rivera.

The Detroit rapper denies that the nuptials are a wrap because he allegedly stepped out on Rivera, though.

Reports Us Weekly:

“After careful thought and much consideration, Sean has made the difficult decision to call the wedding off,” his rep tells Us. “The recent rumors and accusations reported by so called or fake sources are simply untrue. Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately. We will not be commenting again on this matter.” The news of their broken engagement follows a Star magazine report which claimed the rapper had cheated on Rivera, leading her to call off the engagement. Debunking these claims, an insider tells Us, “Sean did not cheat on Naya and the allegations are 100% false and untrue.

Ironically, this news comes almost a year to the day that the now former couple revealed they were an item at a screening for Jackie Robinson biopic 42. The pair revealed their engagement in October 2013.

The break up must be recent considering Rivera posted a pic of her and Sean together on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Check out some pics of the couple in happier times in the gallery.

