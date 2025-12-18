Blast From The Past: Retro Games Brings Back Quickshot II Joystick

Subscribe
Retro Games Brings Back The Quickshot II Joystick

The company best known for delivering revivals of gaming computers from the '80s and '90s is now bringing back the Quickshot II joystick, and it too will feature some upgrades. 

Published on December 18, 2025
Retro Games is bringing back the Quickshot II, the joystick that gamers from the era of the Commodore 64 and Amiga gaming computers enjoyed using.

Before the NES (that’s Nintendo Entertainment System for those who don’t know) took the world by storm, introducing gaming pads to the world, gamers wanted joysticks like the Quickshot II. 

For those who didn’t have the opportunity to purchase the joystick back in the day, you are getting another chance when it drops on January 30, and it will cost around $40. 

The New Features On The Updated Quickshot II

The new Quickshot II is a product of Retro Games and Plaion Replai’s partnership, and while it looks like the original, it does feature some significant design tweaks. 

The joystick now has six buttons on the base that users can remap to suit their gaming needs while playing modern titles. 

The joystick also features a “floating ball-joint design” that enables smoother movement, while still using microswitches to detect inputs.

Gone is the DE-9 connector; in is USB and plug-and-play functionality for modern consoles and PCs.

Two retro features that have been preserved are the suction cups, which let you secure the controller to your desk, and the trigger that enables auto-fire.

You can see more photos of the joystick below.

