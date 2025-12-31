Hip-Hop Wired Presents: Our Top Hip-Hop Releases Of 2025

As 2025 is almost over, the inevitable drops of year-end album lists and the arguments they spark online are upon us. Hip-Hop Wired is joining the fray, and we’ve compiled our top Hip-Hop releases of the year. 2025 was a strong year of releases, with acclaimed works from veterans such as Mobb Deep and De La Soul, among others, gaining well-deserved recognition for their projects. Talented younger acts, such as MIKE, Niontay, Mavi, and others, have shown and proven that the game will be in great hands for years to come. We also saw solid drops from the likes of Westside Gunn, Armand Hammer, Earl Sweatshirt, Open Mike Eagle, Nas, Conway The Machine, and Freddie Gibbs, among several others. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The ladies also had something to say this year, with the return of Cardi B shaking off the sophomore slump with ease. SALIMATA, one of our favorite discoveries in 2024, returned with a fourth-quarter banger, underground veteran Queen Herawin, displaying exceptional skill, and the works of Che Noir and 7xvethegenius collectively and apart, reminding folks that lyrics still matter. As always, this list is in alphabetical order, and if we missed a favorite drop of yours this year, let us know in the comments or on our socials. Here’s to 2026 and beyond. Peace to the Hip-Hop Wired nation! — Photo: Getty

1. Aesop Rock – Black Hole Superette Aesop Rock released a pair of excellent projects, Black Hole Superette and I Heard It’s A Mess There Too, and we’re focusing on the former. I decided to go with this release because of the way Aes Rock dives into the weeds of whatever thought that he puts under his obsessive and observant eye. Never in a million years would I think I’d be entertained by a song about vertical swifts (“Bird School”) or bladder snails (“Snail Zero”). As a producer, Rock’s beats are at times ethereal and jittery, which works well for his verses. One thing that remains constant is that Aesop Rock has an exceptional gift of turning the mundane or routine moments of life into grand escapes into the further reaches of his lyrical ability. Find out more here.

2. Apollo Brown & Ty Farris – Run Toward The Monster Apollo Brown and Ty Farris are two titans within Detroit’s sprawling underground scene. The pair’s collaborative album, Run Toward The Monster, showcases both of them at the height of their respective gifts. If there is a superpower one could attribute to Farris is that his confidence is nearly limitless, and Brown’s production is just spacious enough to let the bars hold weight. Throughout the album, Ty Farris shines brightly over some of the best beats Apollo Brown has produced in years. Learn more here.

3. Armand Hammer – Mercy Armand Hammer, the duo of billy woods and ELUCID, reconnected with The Alchemist, and much like the Haram release, the two wordsmiths lean into patterns and textures unlike anyone else in Hip-Hop currently. Mercy is a continuation of Armand Hammer’s stern warnings on the crumbling of society and the paranoia that exists in almost every inner city dweller. It isn’t an album for the party set, or maybe it is, depending on the party. However, my suggestion is to listen to this album and do nothing else but hang on to their words. It will reward you several times over. Alchemist deserves an award for crafting music that fits the esoteric lines of Armand Hammer. Learn more here.

4. Black Milk x Fat Ray – Food From The Gods Fat Ray continues a long tradition of Detroit MCs, who all seemingly have a natural gift for rapping. Alongside another gifted rapper and producer in Black Milk, the Motor City natives delivered on all fronts with Food From The Gods. As I’ve said to anyone who listens, Fat Ray was rapping like he was atop a mighty steed carrying a golden-tipped spear. Ray’s voice cuts through Black Milk’s beats like a knife through warm butter, and I really do hope there is more in the vault from these two.

5. Boldy James x Nicholas Craven – Criminally Attached Boldy James released nine albums this year, and any of them could be added to this list. I decided to go with Boldy’s latest collaborative project with Canadian producer Nicholas Craven, Criminally Attached. This is the first album for Boldy after signing with Roc Nation, and it’s more of his unwavering street tales delivered in that steely monotone. There should be a study on how Boldy James can consistently depict the Detroit streets and his time on Hell Block with ease. Few rappers sound this authentic. Please don’t sleep on the rest of the work Boldy dropped this year. Where we at with it? Learn more here.

6. Cardi B – Am I The Drama? Seven years between releases for a major label artist and certified superstar seems almost unheard of, and some in the media felt Cardi B’s time was done. Bardi silenced all her critics and detractors with a potent, expertly-produced sophomore effort, Am I The Drama?, proving that the ring rust most expected was not going to materialize. All sides of Cardi’s personality show up across the album. Her feelings about her public breakup with Offset, her new romance with Stefon Diggs, and we can’t ignore the shots she sent to her opps. And now she’s ready to embark on a new tour in 2026. I don’t think it’ll be another seven years between projects going forward. Learn more here.

7. Che Noir & 7xvethegenius – Desired Crowns On their own, Che Noir and 7xvethegenius are exceptional rappers with several solo projects between them. As the standout women MCs out of Buffalo, N.Y., it was only natural for them to combine their formidable powers for the excellent Desired Crowns project. Che Noir’s focused and patient delivery next to 7xvethegenius’ kinetic stylings made for one of the better collaborations to drop this year. Hopefully, they’ll join forces down the road once more because the chemistry between the pair is undeniable. Learn more here.

8. Clipse – Let God Sort Them Out Clipse returned with their fourth studio album, Let God Sort Them Out, after not dropping anything together since 2009. While Pusha T remained active during their hiatus, questions lingered about Malice’s ability. If this album proved anything, Malice never lost a step, and some fans believe he outshone his younger brother on several tracks. From the emotional opener “The Birds Don’t Sing” and the dangerous knock of “F.I.C.O.,” it could be fair to call the album flawless. It will be interesting to see where the Brothers Thornton go next, but if this remains their last ride as a duo, they did well. Learn more here.

9. Conway The Machine – You Can’t Kill God With Bullets Conway The Machine is, for my money, one of the best rappers walking. There is absolutely no style of flow he can’t do, and while he’s often defined as a rapper who strictly talks about street matters, that simply isn’t true. With You Can’t Kill God With Bullets, La Maquina keeps it gritty, but as he does on every full-length, he relaxes his usual bravado often. But let’s be honest here, most of us listen to Conway because we want to hear why he calls himself the Grimiest Of All Time. This also continues the tract from the excellent work from his previous solo, Slant Face Killah, and solidifies his Drumwork Records outfit as an important player. Learn more here.

10. De La Soul – Cabin In The Sky De La Soul and Clipse own the distinction of dropping music that legitimately made me cry. The opening track on De La Soul’s excellent Cabin In The Sky album is a heart-tugging moment I won’t ruin, but it expertly honors the late David “Dave” Jolicoeur, aka Trugoy The Dove. Dave’s passing in 2023 was shocking for many and took place as the longtime trio was working on several projects. Perhaps bittersweet at times, Cabin In The Sky still has moments of verve scattered throughout, but it truly does honor the spirit and legacy of Dave. Learn more here.

11. Earl Sweatshirt – Live Laugh Love I always suggest people listen to Earl Sweatshirt with the most open of minds because there is nothing conventional about how he approaches music. There are patterns within patterns, lines that hang in the atmosphere waiting to be dissected, and there is always this constant battle of expressing one’s self on their own terms. Live Laugh Love is more of the same lyrical arc of Feet of Clay and Sick!, but more personal and insular. Now a thirty-something family man, the artist born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile sounds content and grounded, which, if you’re a fan, you always wanted for him. Learn more here.

12. El Cousteau – Dirty Harry 2 I’ll admit my bias upfront: I was born in Washington, D.C., and graduated from the school system, so I always go up for artists from the region. El Cousteau first came across my radar on MIKE’s excellent “Mussel Beach” track from his 2023 Burning Desire album. I’ve since gone back to find everything El has ever done, and I’m pleased to have come across the sequel to his 2023 Dirty Harry project, Dirty Harry 2. Costeau’s style is unconventional but still captures his hometown’s essence in full. One thing I can easily say is nobody is rapping like El Cousteau currently, and that’s a good thing. Learn more here.

13. Evidence – Unlearning Vol. 2 I don’t like the term “grown man rap” because it’s limiting, but if I had to use the phrase, Evidence (of Dilated Peoples fame) is a master of the craft. The second of his Unlearning series finds Ev unafraid of staring at the edge of middle age and allowing himself to explore parts of himself most would likely avoid. Across the album, Evidence wrestles with common themes of getting older, still embracing the wonder of discovery, and taking a beat to appreciate the life one has built for themselves. It’s an excellent moment of self-examination. Learn more here.

14. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo 2 Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist were nominated for a Grammy for their 2020 collaborative project, Alfredo, and they returned five years later for the sequel. While it doesn’t always hit the heights of the original, Kane Train is aggressive and focused as ever, and Uncle Al gave Gibbs some of his most varied production. If there is a part three in the works, the masses would welcome the wave with open arms. Learn more here.

15, Fresh Daily x Parental – These Things Take Time Fresh Daily is a name I hope more get familiar with, and I’ll be clear in saying I’m a big fan of the brother behind the moniker. My connection to the rapper and graphic designer isn’t why I included this album. If you were someone who grew up riding the iron horse with your Walkman or portable music device, These Things Take Time is a throwback to that era where an album just flowed while in transit. Parental’s warm, effective production pairs well with Fresh Daily’s everyman bars. Learn more here.

16. Hit-Boy & The Alchemist – Goldfish Hit-Boy and The Alchemist’s 2023 “Slipping Into Darkness” track from Hit’s SURF OR DROWN album was one of my favorite tracks that year. The hope of the two producers and rappers trading bars over each other’s production, ala Stepbrothers (Evidence and The Alchemist) or Gangrene (Oh No and The Alchemist was a heavy one for a lot of fans. After a busy couple of years for both of them, they decided to lock in for the potent and expertly done Goldfish project. Both Hit and Uncle Al are formidable as rappers as they are on the boards. Learn more here.

17. Hus KingPin – PORTISHUS 2 Long Island native Hus Kingpin is often forgotten when some fans speak about the resurgence of underground Hip-Hop out of New York. Instead of clamoring for props or chasing adoration, Wavo instead focuses on delivering compelling projects and does so once more with the sequel to his excellent PORTIHUS series. If you can’t tell, the project is inspired by the Trip Hop outfit Portishead, and Hus remains relentless as ever. Learn more here.

18. KenTheMan – Kinda Famous (Deluxe) If there was anyone on this list that I feel should have an explosive 2026, it’s KenTheMan. The Houston rapper has every element you would want in a Hip-Hop superstar and then some. What I appreciate the most about KenTheMan it she isn’t chasing cosigns or awkward collaborations to hit the next level. She just puts her head down and works. Stay tuned. Learn more here.

19. MAVI – The Pilot MAVI often appears to share the same reluctance to categorization and grouping, similar to his collaborators Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE. With his newest mixtape, The Pilot, the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper highlights all of his facets in the same clear-headed ways he’s done in the past. Now sober and focused on delivering his next opus, First In Flight, The Pilot isn’t a mere holdover, and the music presented doesn’t go into meandering pockets of self-reflection like 2024’s Shadowbox. That said, it’s obvious MAVI is still a deep thinker wrestling with his views of the world on his terms. Learn more here.

20. Metro Boomin Presents – A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz) Metro Boomin’s loving ode to Atlanta’s “futurisitic” Hip-Hop scene probably went over the heads of those who didn’t experience it in real time. Stars of the scene, such as Young Dro, Travis Porter, J Money, Yung L.A., and Jose Guapo all show up. What makes the commercial mixtape such a fun ride is that it sounds like the era it’s paying homage to, and Dro was rapping on the project like he was fresh on the scene. T.I., Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane, and other veterans all join in on the rollicking fun. Learn more here.

21. Mike – Showbiz! (Deluxe) MIKE is a favorite of ours at Hip-Hop Wired, and the 27-year-old rapper and producer continues to astound with each release. While I enjoyed MIKE and Tony Seltzer’s fun and funky Pinball II, Showbiz!, and its deluxe drop, is my favorite Hip-Hop album of 2025. The deluxe version of the album features MIKE’s stellar NPR Tiny Desk performance featuring the Band of the Century. As I always say about MIKE’s music, the way he honors his late mother, his family, and those he loves with such emotion makes for a rewarding listen each time out. He’s easily one of the best talents we have today in Hip-Hop. I dare anyone to try and hold in the tears during his performance of “parkS,” which he dedicated to his sister. Learn more here.

22. Mike Shabb – shabbvangogh Mike Shabb first caught my interest with his Sewaside mixtape series, culminating in one of 2024’s standout projects, Sewaside III. Moving away from the airy, lyrics-driven direction on that project, shabbvangogh finds the Montreal rapper and producer carrying the bulk of the production. Rapping in short, slurred, and perhaps improvisational bursts, Shabb remains the star of the show, no matter how bombastic or booming the beat is. Shabb’s fight the power! album could’ve fit here as well, but I feel like shabbvangogh hits all the marks. Learn more here.

23. Mobb Deep – Infinite Mobb Deep’s latest album was a bittersweet drop for many fans of the Queens duo, especially given the loss of the late, great Prodigy in 2017. Typically, posthumous Hip-Hop releases feel forced and stale, but that wasn’t the case here. Havoc, who was always a capable producer along with his strong bars, keeps the Queensbridge spirit alive and well. Long live Bandana P, Banana Clip P. Learn more here.

24. Monaleo – Who Did the Body Houston’s connection to Hip-Hop is a storied one, and much is owed to the mastermind moves of J. Prince and the rise of The Geto Boys. Monaleo carries the torch for the younger side of the Texas city, and her second studio album, Who Did The Body, is a mix of storytelling, classic sh*t talk, and even moments of hilarity. She also flexes her singing ability, which should give some longevity to her still-burgeoning career. Learn more here.

25. Nas & DJ Premier – Light-Years Nas and DJ Premier’s long-promised project, Light-Years, finally arrived in the fourth quarter amid a flurry of potent releases from Mass Appeal Records. The two certified legends have been met with mixed criticism of the album, which is unfair considering how laser-focused Nas sounded and Preemo taking risks in his production that felt fresh. The beauty of the album is that Nas doesn’t waste one line, using his time to big up women rappers, dictate the pulse of the culture, and, of course, take a well-deserved victory lap with DJ Premier as a sturdy equal. Learn more here.

26. Niontay – Fada<3of$ As part of MIKE’s 10k outfit and aligned with Sideshow’s S.H.O.W. ENT, imprint, Florida rapper and producer Niontay has captivated me like few artists have this year. Fada<3of$, his debut studio album, will not be for everyone. For starters, Niontay mumbles and stumbles on his tracks, but he does so with a purpose. His style forces you to lean in and pick apart his South Floridian accent. I’ve gone on record to say that “Old Kent Road Freestyle” is my favorite song of 2025, and Washington, D.C. rapper Sideshow’s scene-stealing verse on “Triangle Offense” is my top feature of the year. Learn more here.

27. Open Mike Eagle – Neighborhood Gods Unlimited In a conversation with a friend of mine who loves nerding out about Hip-Hop, we concluded that no rapper on the planet conveys angst and the everyman’s struggle with it quite like Open Mike Eagle. This isn’t to say the Chicago native and current Los Angeles resident doesn’t know how to cut loose, but his gift is putting life’s little hiccups into neat, three-to-four-minute vignettes that are more visual than one would expect. Neighborhood Gods Unlimited operates on a concept I won’t ruin but should be easy to grasp on the first listen. Learn more here.

28. PremRock – Did You Enjoy Your Time Here…? PremRock’s work as part of ShrapKnel with Curly Castro has always held up over the course of their career. As part of the talented Backwoodz Studio outfit, PremRock’s music takes a more traditionalist bent more often than not, but that’s not meant to diminish his direction. Did You Enjoy Your Time Here…? is haunting at times, emotionally moving at other moments. The consistent aim of PremRock centers the album’s weightier themes and sounds, and his guests, especially Cavalier and Pink Siifu, help round things out. Learn more here.

29. Preservation & Gabe ’Nandez – Sortilège Gabe ‘Nandez first appeared in my view with the 2017 single “Comets,” and I’ve kept up with his music as best I could over the years. Given his Malian and Argentinian heritage, ‘Nandez’s nomadic upbringing and background served him well as an artist, which also shows up often in his rhymes. Linking with Preservation in New Orleans, ‘Nandez and his observant worldview and abstract visions are a delight over some of the most textured music I’ve heard him on. Sortilège is one of those albums I wish I could hear for the first time again, it’s that good. Learn more here.

30. Queen Herawin – Awaken The Sleeping Giant Fans of New York underground stalwarts, The Juggaknots, should be patently aware of who Queen Herawin is. Alongside her brothers, Breeze Brewin and Buddy Slim, Herawin kept pace with her siblings and sometimes stood apart from them. On her solo album, Awaken The Sleeping Giant, Queen Herawin takes an approach that almost seems forgotten in modern times: hard beats, harder rhymes. Sometimes, that’s all we need. Learn more here.

31. Saba & No I.D. – From The Private Collection Of Saba And No I.D. As a fan of both Saba and No I.D., I waited patiently for the two Chicago natives to release their project, which was teased on social media for some time. From The Private Collection of Saba and No I.D. is a melding of two of the Windy City’s top talents. No I.D., who mentored Kanye West and was a rapper himself, served as the proper guide for Saba, who has made exceptional strides as a solo act and with PIVOT Gang. The album feels like an ode to their hometown, and also a full realization of two great minds leaning into their gifts. It’s a wonderful ride. Learn more here.

32. SALIMATA – The Happening As I said at the start of this list, I became aware of SALIMATA last year by way of her album, Wooden Floors, and the single “u kno who you are,” which still gets spins with me. SALIMATA’s gift is her unwavering confidence, especially when she leans into her sensual side. Slotting well in the 10k roster with the same dexterity as MIKE and Niontay, SALIMATA’s third album is her best yet. Learn more here.

33. Westside Gunn – 12 Westside Gunn’s 2025 was prolific as ever, and everything the Fly God dropped could be added to this slot. However, 12 set the tone and features Gunn’s best lyrics and beat selection of the year, all without wasting the listener’s time. While Gunn famously states he’s not a rapper, he certainly sounded like one on 12. But don’t sleep on the Heels Have Eyes series. Learn more here.

34. Yugen Blakrok – The Illusion of Being Most might remember Yugen Blakrok from her contributions to 2018’s Black Panther: The Album project on the track “Opps” with Vince Staples and Kendrick Lamar. On her third album, The Illusion of Being, Yugen Blakrok’s crystal-clear delivery is immediate, as is the relentless nature of her lyrics. It isn’t an easy listen by any means, yet repeated sessions reveal more about the South African MC. Learn more here.