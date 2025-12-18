Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

Handout / Donald Trump

The New York Times dropped new audio clips featuring Donald Trump to instruct Republicans on how to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

The main denier of the 2020 Presidential election, Donald Trump, was caught in 4K trying to convince Georgia Republicans to overturn the results that saw him lose the traditionally red state to then President-elect Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that it had obtained audio clips as part of a trove of documents from the now-dismissed Fulton County, Georgia, criminal case against Trump and over a dozen of his fellow election deniers.

Donald Trump Begged For A Special Legislative Session

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One of the clips features Trump speaking with late former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R), who died in 2023, in a 12-minute phone call begging him to call a special legislative session to address “fraud” in the 2020 election.

“Who’s gonna stop you for that?” Trump is heard on the recording saying.

“A federal judge, possibly,” Ralston said while laughing.

But wait, there’s more.

Per Raw Story:

Later in the call, Trump is heard giving direction on how Ralston would conduct the special session, and baselessly alleged that he had won Georgia by hundreds of thousands of votes (he in fact lost by roughly 12,000 votes statewide). Trump repeated debunked conspiracy theories about ballot boxes being stuffed at Atlanta’s State Farm arena, as former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani frequently argued.

“If we had a special session, we will present, and you will say, ‘Here, it’s been massive fraud. We’re going to turn over the state,'” Trump said.

Even though Ralston never committed to doing what Orange Mussolini instructed, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used it as evidence in her Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) prosecution of Trump and his associates.

Willis claimed Trump illegally tried to push Ralston to violate his oath of office by calling for a special election “for the purpose of unlawfully appointing presidential electors from the State of Georgia.”

Judge Scott McAfee threw out those charges because he claims Willis was not specific enough in naming what statutes Trump violated.



Trump should be in jail, but unfortunately, he’s back in the White House, ruining our lives.