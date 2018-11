A$AP Ferg had an energetic set in store for the Coachella 2014 crowd. And that, of course, included his A$AP Mob brethren A$AP Rocky, who premiered a new song during his guest appearance.

Fergenstein ran through a set of records from his first proper project Trap Lord. That came complete with mosh pits and crowd surfing. But at the 32:20, the spotlight shined on the group’s breakout star Rocky.

Peep the footage from the performance below.

