French Montana ft. Puff Daddy, Rick Ross, Jadakiss & Lil Durk – “Paranoid (Remix)” [VIDEO]

French Montana had the #1 video of the week when he decided to muster up the courage relive his 2003 death scare when he took a bullet in the dome.

The people have demanded more and he’s given us an encore with the MTV Jams-premiered, “Paranoid (Remix)” which features a few guys you may have heard of.

With Puff Daddy helping out with the egotistical boost, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Lil Durk also help grab the on-screen shooter with their gritty accounts of fiction meets semi-factious events. Together, they all but spell out “t-o-r-t-u-r-e.”

In real life, Frenchie isn’t too shy about his trysts in Hollywood. He’s getting his Kanye on and allegedly chopping down a Kardashian of his own.

Check out the new visual below. Chances are it will have a home on this week’s Wrap Up just like its predecessor.

—

Photo: MTV