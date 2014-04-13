15 Twitter Reactions To Kid Cudi’s Coachella Crop Top [PHOTOS]

Kid Cudi decided to beat the Coachella heat by letting his toned man tummy show in a red crop top, paired with jean cutoffs.

This guy is very dedicated to fashion trends.

Since Coachella is the hipster Mecca of the 50 states, it’s assumed that a male crop top can’t be the most jarring fashion choice of this year’s festival. Also, the Cudster doesn’t mind taking risks (and bending the gender lines) when it comes to his clothes.

Cudi has an affinity for the skinniest of skinny jeans (jeggings), and can rock them with a baby-tee or an extra tiny sweatshirt without missing a beat. Another day you might find the Ohio native in a nice tailored suit, or a leather bomber jacket with a flannel button-down tied around his waist.

The point is, Cudi has an extensive fashion range, and you can’t really be mad at that. And based on this weekend, he might be officially giving Kanye West’s skirt collection, and A$AP Rocky’s t-shirt dress, some serious rap competition.

Unfortunately, the entire Twitterverse didn’t exactly love Cudi’s crop top. He could be so ahead of his time that he may never truly be accepted as a fashion maven, but who says rappers can’t wear clothing typically reserved for ladies?

Peep some of the crop top reactions below.

—

Photos: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »