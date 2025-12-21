Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate Gets Molly Whopped By Chase DeMoor

Alt-Right Dweeb Andrew Tate Issued Fade During Struggle Boxing Match, Social Media Celebrates

Tate participated in a Misfits Boxing match, taking on Chase DeMoor (we have no clue who he is), in what was described as one of the worst boxing matches ever.

Published on December 21, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Andrew Tate Gets Mollywhopped By Chase DeMoor
DANIEL MIHAILESCU / Andrew Tate

If you were a Trump-supporting, alt-right loser who happened to be involved in boxing matches over the weekend, it wasn’t a good night for you.

Jake Paul wasn’t the only MAGA dweeb that got his bell rung over the weekend; “alpha male” loser, alleged rapist/sex trafficker, and Greta Thunberg’s favorite punching bag, Andrew Tate, also didn’t fare too well in the boxing ring. 

Tate participated in a Misfits Boxing match, taking on Chase DeMoor (we have no clue who he is), in what was described as one of the worst boxing matches ever.

As reported by SB Nation, Tate “started off strong,” but it was DeMoor’s bungling strategy that eventually wore down the so-called seasoned kickboxer.

Per SB Nation

By the second, DeMoor was just whipping right hands and crashing into the clinch constantly. It wasn’t effective from a boxing perspective, but it did exhaust Tate! By the third, the momentum had shifted. DeMoor started landing the right hand a little more often, and Tate’s volume dropped off a cliff as fatigue really set in for the 39 year old kickboxer.

What really changed the tide of the fight in the fifth round was when DeMoor landed a series of unorthodox-looking right uppercuts that, for whatever reason, Tate couldn’t seem to block, splitting open Tate’s face and turning him into a bloody mess. 

By the sixth round, it was a clinch fest, but it was too late for Tate because everyone knew he was not going to win the fight, with DeMoor earning the decision.

Tate didn’t only get hammered in the boxing ring; he’s also getting dragged on social media following his loss.

Welp.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Related Tags

Andrew Tate boxing

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night

    Go Night Night! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Brolic Bone-Breaker Anthony Joshua Knocking The Sonic Rings Out Of Jake Paul

    Bossip
    Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua

    K.O. King! Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul's Jaw Down Like A Pound, Heavyweight's Haymaker Pummels Paul Into Alabaster Abyss

    Bossip
    Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Awards 33rd Anniversary Gala

    Elle Duncan Gives Emotional ESPN Farewell To Become Netflix's First Sports Anchor

    Cassius Life
    BOXING-US-PAUL-JOSHUA

    For The Culture: Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Jake Paul, Social Media Celebrates

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close