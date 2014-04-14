Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Will Perform At The Jordan Brand Classic

College basketball season is a wrap, but high school all star games are still going down that showcase the nation’s best amateur talent. One those marquee game is the Jordan Brand Classic, which will feature a performance from Grammy Award-Winners Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.

Last year’s game featured a performance from Drake and this year’s Jordan Brand Classic goes down Friday, April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The game is actually a tripleheader, starting with the International Game at 2:30 p.m., a New York Regional Game at 4:30 p.m and the All-American game at 7 pm ET, which will be nationally televised on ESPN2. The main even will feature the nation’s top prep recruits including blue chippers like No. 1 Jahil Okafor (Chicago, IL), No. 2 Myles Turner (Bedford, TX), No. 3 Cliff Alexander (Chicago, IL), No. 4 Tyus Jones (Apple Valley, MN), and No. 5 Emmanuel Mudiay (Dallas, TX).

Also, Jordan Brand just released “Tailored for Flight” teaser video featuring Russell Westbrook that you can watch below. It’s a preview of what’s to come from JB and Westbrook when the playoffs kick off…we’re going to say the Air Jordan XX9. Props for the Baby Huey “Hard Times” sample (see: Ghostface Killah’s “Buck Fifty”)

—

Photo: Jordan Brand