T.I. Drops Trailer For Comedy Special, "Cheaper Than Therapy'

T.I. Channels Eddie Murphy’s ‘Delirious’ Drip In Trailer For First Comedy Special, ‘Cheaper Than Therapy’

The special is set to arrive on December 24, right on time for the Christmas holiday, so TIP is hoping you and the family huddle up on the couch to watch him spit jokes, instead of rhymes. 

Published on December 22, 2025
Prince Williams / T.I.

T.I. is very serious about his next grand hustle, comedy.

The self-proclaimed King of Da South has already proven his lyrical prowess, and now he wants to show us he has what it takes to make us laugh. 

The rapper dropped the first trailer for his first comedy special, Cheaper Than Therapy

In the trailer, T.I. clearly pays homage to Eddie Murphy by donning a red leather suit as the comedic legend did in his first comedic special, Delirious

The special is set to arrive on December 24, right on time for the Christmas holiday, so TIP is hoping you and the family huddle up on the couch to watch him spit jokes, instead of rhymes. 

As you can imagine, the trailer is already sparking reactions from folks; some think it looks terrible, while others are being a bit more optimistic.

“Looks terrible, I can’t lie,” one user wrote in response to the trailer.

Another user wrote, “I comend him for trying however, do this set not infront of yo people and lets see about it……”

There were some postive reactions to the trailer as well. “You have GROWN!!! Congrats and salute. What a wonderful thing to be an Opsimath i espouse that young brother, “one user wrote in response to T.I.’s post on social media.

Another response read, “A lot of jokes and haters but this gets hella respect from me. I grew up watching him rap, go to jail multiple times, then come back & change his life, become a good actor & have his own tv show. Now doing comedy. Quite amazing to see where he started and where he is now. Salute.”

We’re just gonna have to wait and see if T.I. has what it takes to become a legend in the world of comedy.

