Gilbert Flores / Vince Zampella

The video game world is currently mourning the loss of one of its titans, Vince Zampella.

Vince Zampella, the co-creator of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise, co-founder of Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment, and the current head of the Battlefield franchise, has died at the age of 55.

NBC Los Angeles reports Zampella was killed in a car crash on Sunday, December 21, on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway.

The local news outlet reports the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger later passed away at the hospital. It’s unclear if Zampella was the driver or passenger.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Zampella was the lead for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise before founding Respawn Entertainment with Jason West in 2010.

Respawn went on to launch successful titles like Titanfall and Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and the Star Wars Jedi series.

EA acquired Respawn in 2017, with Zampella still in the leadership role.

Zampella then became Head of Battlefield as the franchise underwent massive changes following the disastrous launch of Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield Studios, along with Zampella, helped bring the first-person shooter back into prominence with Battlefield 6, which many are saying is the best FPS of the year.

The Video Game Community Pays Its Respects To Vince Zampella

Following the tragic news, the video game community has been sharing fond memories of Zampella.

“Whenever I got a chance to speak with Vince Zampella he was always nice and always approachable and would always ask what do you like and what can we do better A leader who genuinely cared about making great games for everyone to enjoy,” wrote Parris Lily of Kinda Funny and Gamertag Radio.

JP Kellams, lead producer at Epic Games, wrote, “Vince Zampella was not just an amazing game creator. He was also a friend. In absolute shock right now. Rest in peace to an absolute legend and giant of our industry.”

HHW Gaming sends our deepest condolences to Zampella’s family and close friends.

You can see more reactions below.