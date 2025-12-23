Subscribe
Benny The Butcher “Ight Ight,” & More | Daily Visuals 12.22.25

Benny The Butcher “Ight Ight,” Redman ft. Ke Turner “Goofy” & More | Daily Visuals 12.22.25

Benny The Butcher hits South Beach with his crew and Redman plays the role of a bartender in the Bricks. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on December 23, 2025
SB Nation x Sei Less x Lo Kee's On the Clock Party presented by Corona, Don Julio, and SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL GUMMIES
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

It feels like Benny The Butcher might’ve been the hardest working man in Hip-Hop in 2025 as the man seemingly dropped off new visuals regularly throughout the year whether it be his own or featured is someone else’s video. Looking to close out the year on a strong note the Buffalo Bully comes through with his latest visuals to “Ight Ight” where he takes his talents to South Beach to enjoy that Miami weather both on the water in a fancy motor yacht with his peoples and on the road in a spiffy Mercedes Benz truck. Loving that diamond encrusted meat cleaver.

Back in the Bricks, Redman gets himself a side hustle and for his clip to the Ke Turner assisted “Goofy,” Reggie Noble takes on bartending duties at a night club and treats the patrons to some mixed drinks and clever bars.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Benny Black, EsDeeKid featuring Timothée Chalamet (yes, the actor), and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “IGHT IGHT”

REDMAN FT. KE TURNER – “GOOFY”

BENNY BLACK – “FROM THE DEAD”

ESDEEKID FT. TIMOTHEE CHALAMET – “4 RAWS REMIX”

STEWIE G FT. CISKO – “SERVED”

LARUSSELL & LIL JON – “I’M FROM THE BAY”

CHINA RED – “BAH HUMBUG”

