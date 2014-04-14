Childish Gambino Pissed At Label, Vents On Twitter [PHOTOS]

A rapper who’s displeased with label subsequently vents about his disdain via Twitter. We’ve seen this story before, but that didn’t stop Childish Gambino from going through the same motions with Glassnote.

Donald Glover’s gripe clearly stems from things happening behind the scenes, but the mismanagement of the today’s “Sweatpants” visual premiere and Bino’s blog site unveiling were the straws that broke the camel’s back. “so this sweatpants video and blog was important to us,” the wordsmith tweeted. But that was only the beginning, as Gambino then spoke on what he perceives to be repeated shady dealings on the label’s part.

“we were told a lot of things were gonna happen and they were all lies,” he wrote. “so im done. someone buy me out of this contract.” And according to Gambino, he received calls from Def Jam, Atlantic, and more after the first week numbers came out for Because the Internet.

Stay tuned with Hip-Hop Wired for more news, since the plot is sure to thicken at some point. Until then, read through Childish Gambino’s Twitter rant on the following pages.

