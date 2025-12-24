Subscribe
Lil Baby & Lil Yatchy Give Back To 2,000 Kids For Their Toy Drive

Lil Baby & Lil Yatchy Give Back To Over 2,000 Kids With Holiday Toy Drive In Atlanta

Lil Baby and Lil Yachty linked up this holiday season to give back to more than 2,000 children through a massive toy drive.

Published on December 24, 2025
The Jones & Friends Project Toy Giveaway
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Just days before Christmas, the Atlanta rappers handed out winter coats, gift cards, and toys to kids in need. Both artists have their own charitable organizations, the Jones Project (Lil Baby) and the Lil Yatchy Foundation, which helped power the community giveback. The event took place at a decoder warehouse on Atlanta’s West End, where members of the Atlanta Hawks cheer team welcomed families as they arrived. Wham and Yatchy went all out, surprising kids with additional gifts including bicycles, Instax cameras, TVs, laptops, and Nerf guns.

To make the day even sweeter, the toy drive also featured a candy and hot chocolate bar, where kids received goodie bags and posed for photos with Santa. During the event, Lil Baby also gifted a young child $3,000 in cash, something the rapper has become known for through his ongoing acts of generosity.

Lil Baby and Lil Yachty weren’t the only ones giving back this holiday season. Influencer Jayda Wayda hosted her own toy drive days earlier, titled What A Wayda Give Back. Jayda took to social media to thank supporters for helping make her fourth annual event a success:

“My 4th annual jingle jam ft. the grinch thanks to everyone who came out & to all of those who contributed to making the day even more special. couldn’t have done this without each and every one of you all. We had a ball yesterday, I’m still so full of gratitude.”

