Hot 97 Slammned For Bungled Announcement On Instagram

Hot 97 Is Not Replacing Ebro In The Morning With Unknown Hosts From Atlanta

After 4 days of folks in the Tri-State are asking, "Who are these people?" The trio, along with Hot 97, confirmed they will host a new daily live news show coming to Hot 97 TV.

Published on December 24, 2025
Hot 97 Slammned For Bungled Announcement On Instagram
Hot 97/ Hot 97TV

We can all breathe a sigh of relief, those three hosts from Atlanta are not the Ebro In The Morning replacements.

Hot 97 is currently in turmoil after it unceremoniously let go of the Ebro In The Morning crew, and things didn’t get better when they announced three relatively unknown radio hosts from Atlanta were the “new hosts.” Still, we are now getting more context following tremendous backlash.

The Instagram account for the iconic New York radio station didn’t help matters when it just dropped a post with three relatively unknown people, Ronndell: @Ronndell_smith, Lana: @lanajharris, and Million: @mynamesmillion, with the caption, “The NEW HOT 97 Hosts!”

After 4 days of folks in the Tri-State are asking, “Who are these people?” The trio, along with Hot 97, confirmed they will not be handling mornings but will host a new daily live news show coming to Hot 97 TV.

The trio even came together to discuss the fallout from the vague announcement and made light of the criticism they received from New Yorkers.

That still hasn’t quelled the reactions to the announcement, as people are wondering why Hot 97 botched it so badly.

“The tired narrative that NY is just full of haters, when Hot 97 purposely rage baited everyone to manufacture the exact response they wanted… Hot sold out their NY audience not because they got hosts from ATL, but because they didn’t respect NY enough to try and roll the show out for what it actually is,” wrote Genius VP of Music and Content, Rob Markman.

As to who will fill in the coveted morning slot, that remains to be a mystery. Initially, many believed it would be Funk Flex dropping early-morning bombs, only for him to reveal he would be working the AM shift for only one day.

Welp.

Eventually, Hot 97 will name the new morning hosts, but initially, when that day arrives, you can see more reactions to the bungled announcement below.

