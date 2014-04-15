Apply For Jay Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Scholarship

Every April 1st, high school students as well as undergraduate students entering college for the first time, can begin their application for Jay Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Scholarship.

The Scholarship provides financial aid to under-served and underprivileged students who may not be eligible for other scholarships.

“The underserved have so many problems,” said mother and foundation director, Gloria Carter, about running her son’s foundation in a previous interview. “Sometimes they need someone to give them a hand.”

Students up to age 25, who have either graduated from high school or earned their G.E.D., may apply. Other requirements include a minimum grade point average of 2.0., a strong desire to go to college/earn a degree and an aspiration to give back to their communities.

The scholarship funds are to be used strictly for college-related expenses, such as tuition, room and board, books and fees. High school seniors, undergraduate students at two-year or four-year institutions and vocational/trade school students are all eligible.

The deadline for the 2014 application is April 30, 2014 (11:59PM EST). For more information or to submit an application, please visit HERE. Best of luck!

