Future – Honest Album Stream [LISTEN]

Seven days shy of releasing Honest, Future circumvents the inevitable leak by streaming the album in full.

The deluxe version of the project dons 18 songs in total, but of the two noticeably missing from the stream, one is the André 3000-assisted “Benz Friendz (Whatchutola).” For now, fans will have to settle for the duo’s Coachella performance. On a more promising note, Future Hendrix received features appearances from the likes of Drake and Wiz Khalifa, and production credits from frequent collaborators Mike WiLL Made It, Sonny Digital, 808 Mafia, Metro Boomin, and more.

And then there’s the records we’ve heard like “Honest,” the knocking “Move That Dope,” featuring Pusha T, Pharrell, and Casino, as well as “I Won” with Kanye West.

Pre-order Honest via iTunes. Feast your ears on Future’s sophomore LP guilt free below. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts on the project in the comments.

Photo: Instagram