Jay Electronica & Raekwon To Headline 2014 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival

The Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer. And in typical fashion, they’ve booked some widely heralded headliners in Raekwon and the ever elusive Jay Electronica.

The official announcement was made last night (April 14) at Brooklyn Bodega. BD Executive Director Wes Jackson spoke about the annual event, and how it wasn’t difficult to book Electronica. But he did say that the New Orleans MC had one stipulation — he refused to perform if he headlined over The Chef. That’s called respect.

Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly and the rest of Pro Era are also set to grace the stage. Since the show’s based in their native Brooklyn, it wouldn’t be surprising to see other Beast Coast members make cameo appearances.

The 2014 Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival takes place from July 9-14, with Jay Electronica and Raekwon set to rock the crowd on July 12.

Photo: Instagram