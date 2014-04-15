This Is Hot 97 Recap: “F*ck Master Flex” [VIDEO]

Monday night’s (April 14) episode of This Is Hot 97 takes viewers through hurdles of fun as the gang partakes in a mandatory sensitivity training.

Needless to say, Angie Martinez, Miss Info, Pete Rosenberg, Laura and Cyph find it hard to walk the line, especially after hearing of Flex’s new Funkmaster Flex doll that utters something hilariously inappropriate.

See full third episode of This Is Hot 97 in the video below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments at the bottom.

—

Photo: Hot 97