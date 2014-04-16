Jay Z Taking Budweiser Made In America Festival To Los Angeles, Philadelphia Still On

UPDATE: As per the official announcement, Jay Z’s third annual festival will invade both Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Performers will be announced at a later date. See a promo visual after the jump.

This time the rumors are true. Jay Z is taking his Budweiser sponsored Made In America festival to Los Angeles.

The annual festival, which first kicked off in 2012, has always been in Philadelphia. However, Variety reports, that today L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Hova are expected to make the official announcement today (April 16). The two-day festival, which always features an eclectic line up of both superstar and up and coming acts, will be held at Grand Park in downtown L.A.

This news comes as reports have surfaced of Jay Z and his wife Beyoncé planning to announce a joint 20-stadium tour for this summer. Made In America would cap off the summer of Carter family shows since it is traditionally held on Labor Day Weekend.

There have also been rumors that there will still be a Made In America festival in Philadelphia. This story is developing.

