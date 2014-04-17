Drake Sued For $300K Over “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2” Sample

Drake has been on a natural high for a hot minute so it was just a matter of time before he was thrown a curveball in his wonderful life. As he enjoys the comfort bosom of his new love, Rihanna and his latest album Nothing Was the Same continues to thrive in platinum heaven, the powers that be were skimming through said album’s credits and found that everything hadn’t exactly been cleared properly.

The estate of late jazz great Jimmy Smith is suing the Canadian rapper for his sampling of the 1982 song “Jimmy Smith Rap” used for the intro of album closer “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2.”

Reports TMZ:

Drake cheated and lied on his latest album — shamelessly stealing a jazz musician’s lyrics and then lying on the album that he got permission — so claims the jazz musician’s people. The song in question is “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2.” The song begins with a 35 second monologue from a 1982 song — “Jimmy Smith Rap” — recorded by jazz musician Jimmy Smith. According to a new lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — Drake never got permission to use the clip. Even worse, represented in the liner notes that the clip was properly licensed. Jimmy’s dead, but his Estate insists in the lawsuit NO permission was given nor did anyone ask for it. The Estate is going after Drake, Cash Money Records and a bunch of others … gunning for more than $300K.

Ironically the song also featured Drake’s new frenemy Jay Z, who have been trading jabs these past couple of weeks. Undoubtedly it will add to the arsenal of Jigga’s next warning shot. $300K coming from anyone named in the suit is pocket change, though.

Listen to Drake’s record below and hit the flip to hear Mr. Smith’s OG lament to see if his estate has a legit case.

