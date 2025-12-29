Tyler, The Creator “Sag Harbor,” Millyz “Ocean Flow” & More | Daily Visuals 12.29.25

Source: John Nacion / Getty

It’s been months since Tyler, The Creator released his latest project Don’t Tap The Glass, and while his fans are still digesting what he done served up for them, Tyler is already back in the kitchen cookin’ up some new work to keep heads nodding out on these streets.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Sag Harbor,” The Creator styles out in various outfits before hitting the beach in a suit and enjoys waves as he spits his rhymes on the shore as only the ocean waves seem to be able to match his flow. We wish the man had a bigger role in Marty Supreme. Just sayin.’

Millyz meanwhile seems to enjoy some of that beach life himself and for his clip to “Ocean Flow,” the Beantown representative heads to South Beach to live it up with some of his close friends and thick young women at his lavish estate near all kinds of water. Can’t even hate on this kind of living.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Big K.R.I.T., Nino Man and G. Dep, and more.

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “SAG HARBOR”

MILLYZ – “OCEAN FLOW”

BIG K.R.I.T. – “I-20”

NINO MAN & G. DEP – “CHILD OF HARLEM REMIX”

CORY GUNZ FT. STYLES P & WHISPERS – “WHISPERING”

DAMIEN MARLEY FT. CAPLETON & STEPHEN MARLEY – “IT WAS WRITTEN”

REASON – “LIU KANG_BLUE”

CHIP – “4 RAWS”