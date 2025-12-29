Subscribe
Close
Music

Tyler, The Creator “Sag Harbor,” & More | Daily Visuals 12.29.25

Tyler, The Creator “Sag Harbor,” Millyz “Ocean Flow” & More | Daily Visuals 12.29.25

Tyler, The Creator gets dressed down to go to the beach and Millyz enjoys some sunshine near the water himself. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on December 29, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere
Source: John Nacion / Getty

It’s been months since Tyler, The Creator released his latest project Don’t Tap The Glass, and while his fans are still digesting what he done served up for them, Tyler is already back in the kitchen cookin’ up some new work to keep heads nodding out on these streets.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Sag Harbor,” The Creator styles out in various outfits before hitting the beach in a suit and enjoys waves as he spits his rhymes on the shore as only the ocean waves seem to be able to match his flow. We wish the man had a bigger role in Marty Supreme. Just sayin.’

Millyz meanwhile seems to enjoy some of that beach life himself and for his clip to “Ocean Flow,” the Beantown representative heads to South Beach to live it up with some of his close friends and thick young women at his lavish estate near all kinds of water. Can’t even hate on this kind of living.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Big K.R.I.T., Nino Man and G. Dep, and more.

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “SAG HARBOR”

MILLYZ – “OCEAN FLOW”

BIG K.R.I.T. – “I-20”

NINO MAN & G. DEP – “CHILD OF HARLEM REMIX”

CORY GUNZ FT. STYLES P & WHISPERS – “WHISPERING”

DAMIEN MARLEY FT. CAPLETON & STEPHEN MARLEY – “IT WAS WRITTEN”

REASON – “LIU KANG_BLUE”

CHIP – “4 RAWS”

Related Tags

Daily Visuals

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Kanye West Yeezy.com Holiday Releases

    Everything Available From Kanye West’s Yeezy Site Refresh Over The Holidays

    Cassius Life
    Karrueche Tran x Deion Sanders

    Say Hello To Your Stepmom! Karrueche Tran And Deion Sanders Take Their Relationship To The Next Level With A Sanders Family Christmas

    Bossip
    Kai Cenat attends 2025 BET Awards - Press Room

    Streamer Split: Kai Cenat Claims He Is Done With Relationships After Splitting From GiGi Amid Cheating Rumors

    Bossip
    NBA: DEC 27 Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

    Giannis Antetokounmpo Causes Chaos & Debate With Windmill Dunk In Garbage Time

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close