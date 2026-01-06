Subscribe
Tyler Perry Hit With 2nd Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Another actor has come forward with sexual assault allegations against Tyler Perry, detailed in a lawsuit against the director.

Published on January 6, 2026
Comment

Sherri Shepherd Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is facing another lawsuit from another actor, who alleges that Perry subjected him to multiple unwanted sexual advances over several years. Mario Rodriguez, an actor who appeared in Perry’s 2017 film Boo! A Madea Halloween, filed the suit on Thursday (Dec. 25) in California.

In the lawsuit, Rodriguez claims that Tyler Perry first approached him through a gym trainer at Equinox in 2014. The two connected, and after he auditioned for and accepted the role offered to him in Boo! A Madea Halloween, Rodriguez was invited to Perry’s home in Los Angeles. After drinks, they watched a movie where Perry allegedly “put his hands on Mr. Rodriguez’s legs and began rubbing his inner thigh right next to his penis.” 

Another allegation by Rodriguez concerns an incident that occurred in 2018 after the two had dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse. On the way to Perry’s house, the mogul allegedly “reached into Mr. Rodriguez’s underwear and grabbed his penis.” The lawsuit then states that “Mr. Perry was making sexual moaning noises and saying, ‘Stay here, stay here,’ while he pressed his body against Mr. Rodriguez and continued to grab his penis.” After Rodriguez managed to flee, Perry allegedly gave him $5,000 and apologized.

Rodriguez reportedly decided to sue after Perry was hit with a lawsuit by actor Derek Dixon in June. Dixon, who appeared in two of Perry’s television series – The Oval and Ruthless – alleged that the mogul pinned him against a wall and groped him. Dixon’s suit is seeking $260 million in damages, while Rodriguez’s suit is seeking $77 million. Both men are represented by attorney Jonathan Delshad.

“Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago which will also be a failed money grab,” said Perry’s attorney, Alex Shiro, said in a statement.

