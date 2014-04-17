CLOSE
Future ft. André 3000 – “Benz Friendz (Watchutola)” [LISTEN]

Of the songs missing from the stream of Future’s Honest LP unveiled earlier this week, “Benz Friendz (Watchutola),” featuring André 3000 was most missed. But that changes today, as the full record hits the Internets.

The Atlanta natives broke the record during Outkast’s Coachella performance last weekend, but even then, Three Stacks opted not to perform his verses. The first clear listen reveals that the record is dedicated to the “n***as with Benzes and the n***as without them,” but at the end of the day, it’s very much an aim at gold diggers.

As expected, André 3000 is the star of the show, but Future’s verses don’t exactly deserve to get lost in the hoopla. Both rappers also get their croon on as well.

Honest official releases on April 22. Until then, stream Future and André 3000’s collaborative track “Benz Friendz (Watchutola)” below.

