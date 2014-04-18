Jay Electronica Gets Drunk On Twitter, Calls DJ Vlad A P***y [PHOTOS]

An albumless Jay Electronica has always found a way to keep us entertained and enthralled with his persona and it generally involves alcohol.

The elusive rap talent was hanging out in Detroit with just he, himself…and a bottle of Coconut CÎROC when he decided to call out names out of sheer boredom. He bigged up some of his favorite rap blog sites and although yours truly wasn’t mentioned, it’s a better look than the shout out he gave DJ Vlad, which involved a female’s reproductive organ.

“Ps. I never liked vlad TV. that’s right.. I never liked you and your devilish energy. p***y,” he tweeted without a hint of chill in his tone. “And vlad since you like blogging my rants.. make sure the next headline read… Jay Electronica says I’m p***y and he hates my blog.”

He also offered to shoot a fair one with Shade 45 DJ Wonder for slick comments he heard on the radio. Which, should make an interesting interaction in any instance seeing that Wonder is good friends with his manager, Angela Yee. (Not like that would change a raging bull’s course.) The late, great Notorious B.I.G. always said “beef is when I see you in the streets.”

Hit the gallery to see all the comedy Jay E. let fly. He’s a notorious tweet deleter so you’re good money here.

—

Photo: Twitter/Jay Electronica, WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22Next page »