Jim Jones ft. Future & Young Scooter – “Way The Game Goes” [LISTEN]

Much of the hoopla has been around Cam’ron as of late, but Dipset’s own Jim Jones has been cooking up tracks in the studio as well. Today, he returns with a track titled “Way The Game Goes,” featuring Future and Young Scooter.

Fans may recognize this cut as one of the stronger part of DJ Esco’s No Sleep mixtape, which released in December. Jimmy is now pushing the KE On The Track-produced song as a single. Needless to say that it’s a good move, since a Future chorus often translates into radio gold.

Hear Jim Jones and company on “Way The Game Goes” below.

