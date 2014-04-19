CLOSE
HomeNews

Jim Jones ft. Future & Young Scooter – “Way The Game Goes” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Much of the hoopla has been around Cam’ron as of late, but Dipset’s own Jim Jones has been cooking up tracks in the studio as well. Today, he returns with a track titled “Way The Game Goes,” featuring Future and Young Scooter.

Fans may recognize this cut as one of the stronger part of DJ Esco’s No Sleep mixtape, which released in December. Jimmy is now pushing the KE On The Track-produced song as a single. Needless to say that it’s a good move, since a Future chorus often translates into radio gold.

Hear Jim Jones and company on “Way The Game Goes” below.

[via HHNM]

jim-jones-way-the-game-goes-500x496

Photo: Instagram

Future , listen , young scooter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close