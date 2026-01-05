Subscribe
Close
Music

Hit-Boy “Crow Bars” & More | Daily Visuals 1.5.26

Geolier ft. 50 Cent “Phantom,” Hit-Boy “Crow Bars” & More | Daily Visuals 1.5.26

50 Cent gets back in the booth with the most random artist and Hit-Boy's crib got hit. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chaka Khan, Luis Fonsi, Hit-Boy and Adam Blackstone Perform at HarbourView Equity Partners, First Annual General Meeting + CREATE Summit in Miami Beach, Hosted by CEO Sherrese Clarke
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

2025 was a stellar year for the king of petty known as 50 Cent. Aside from the explosive documentary which showcased the dark side of Diddy in Sean Combs: The Reckoning, 50 also took on some other of his Hip-Hop peers in some completely unnecessary social media drama. Still, the man began his career as a rapper so why not kick off 2026 with some new bars from the man who many call the pettiest man in Hollywood.

Lending his talents to Geolier for the visuals to “Phantom,” 50 Cent dials back the hands of time by digging in deep and finding some respectable bars to spit as the two men live it up in the City of Sin, Las Vegas alongside some baddies in a hotel room as rap stars are accustomed to. We just wonder how much Geolier paid 50 to get in a booth with his unknown self.

Hit-Boy meanwhile continues to get his own rap career going and for his latest visuals to “Crow Bars,” the producer/rapper showcases his Grammy trophies while showing how goons broke into his crib and ransacked his spot only to leave empty handed for all their troubles. It’s a cold game out there, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the holiday break including work from Boosie Badazz, BGM Blakk and Benny The Butcher and more.

GEOLIER FT. 50 CENT – “PHANTOM”

HIT-BOY – “CROW BARS”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “I HATE YALL”

BGM BLAKK & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “NO HOOK”

LIKKLE VYBZ & VYBZ KARTEL – “MI BREDDA”

HIT-BOY FT. JOHNATHAN HULETT – “NEVER TRADE MY SOUL”

CHERYL “SALT” JAMES – “KINGS & QUEENS”

YOUNG BUCK – “DRIFTING/TARGET PRACTICE”

Related Tags

Daily Visuals hit-boy

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Joe Budden Supports Adin Ross Beatdown For Calling Doechii A "F-cking B-tch," Social Media Joins In

    Cassius Life
    Black woman undergoing prenatal exam with her husband.

    Protect Black Women: Midwife & Maternal Health Advocate Dr. Janell Green Smith Dies From Childbirth Complications

    Bossip
    31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

    ICYMI: The Biggest Winners & The Best Looks From The Critics Choice Awards 2026

    Bossip
    NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers

    Baltimore Ravens' Missed Field Goal Ends Playoffs Hopes & Mike Tomlin's Weird Gender Joke, Social Media Reacts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close