Geolier ft. 50 Cent “Phantom,” Hit-Boy “Crow Bars” & More | Daily Visuals 1.5.26

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

2025 was a stellar year for the king of petty known as 50 Cent. Aside from the explosive documentary which showcased the dark side of Diddy in Sean Combs: The Reckoning, 50 also took on some other of his Hip-Hop peers in some completely unnecessary social media drama. Still, the man began his career as a rapper so why not kick off 2026 with some new bars from the man who many call the pettiest man in Hollywood.

Lending his talents to Geolier for the visuals to “Phantom,” 50 Cent dials back the hands of time by digging in deep and finding some respectable bars to spit as the two men live it up in the City of Sin, Las Vegas alongside some baddies in a hotel room as rap stars are accustomed to. We just wonder how much Geolier paid 50 to get in a booth with his unknown self.

Hit-Boy meanwhile continues to get his own rap career going and for his latest visuals to “Crow Bars,” the producer/rapper showcases his Grammy trophies while showing how goons broke into his crib and ransacked his spot only to leave empty handed for all their troubles. It’s a cold game out there, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the holiday break including work from Boosie Badazz, BGM Blakk and Benny The Butcher and more.

GEOLIER FT. 50 CENT – “PHANTOM”

HIT-BOY – “CROW BARS”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “I HATE YALL”

BGM BLAKK & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “NO HOOK”

LIKKLE VYBZ & VYBZ KARTEL – “MI BREDDA”

HIT-BOY FT. JOHNATHAN HULETT – “NEVER TRADE MY SOUL”

CHERYL “SALT” JAMES – “KINGS & QUEENS”

YOUNG BUCK – “DRIFTING/TARGET PRACTICE”