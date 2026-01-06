CBS Evening News’ Tony Dokoupil Clowned For First Week On-Air Flubs

Spencer Platt / CBS Evening News

CBS News under Trump-aligned former opinion columnist Bari Weiss is off to a very sloppy start, and no one is honestly shocked about that.

Jokes were abundant during CBS Evening News’ fresh start with its MAGA-friendly host, Tony Dokoupil, who came out of the gate looking very amateurish to say the least.

Dokoupil flubbed a transition between segments on his first night, completely mixing up a story about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announcing he was dropping his re-election bid and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) being unfairly punished by our current DEI Hire Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

“First day, big problems here,” wannabe Walter Cronkite said following the flubs.

To put the cherry on top of CBS Evening News, now becoming a mere shadow of its former self, Dokoupil even talked over a health care expert.

It didn’t take long for those who were critical of Dokoupil even getting the gig in the first place.

“Tony Dokoupil‘s debut on CBS News was a disgrace, led by his slobbering interview with Pete Hegseth. Bari Weiss has made the program a Trump mouthpiece and Dokoupil obeyed. This is anti-journalism: pure propaganda,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Another post read, “As expected, the first CBS News(max) night with Tony Dokoupil under Bari Weiss was a debacle.”

This flubb follows Bari Weiss and CBS News feeling the wrath of social media for pulling a 60 Minutes story that was set to expose Trump’s concentration camp, CECOT.

