Meta Delays International Release of Its Ray-Ban Display Glasses

Meta / Meta Ray-Ban Display

Those abroad looking forward to sporting Meta’s new Ray-Ban display glasses, you’re going to have to wait a tad bit longer to do so.

Meta announced at CES 2026 that it is delaying the release of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses in the UK, France, Italy, and Canada.

The reasoning behind its decision is due to “unprecedented demand and limited inventory.

Meta didn’t share a new date for customers in those countries, only saying on its blog that “we’ll continue to focus on fulfilling orders in the US while we re-evaluate our approach to international availability.”

Trying to land a pair of Ray-Ban Display glasses has been quite the challenge since their release.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

They are currently not available online, and you can only get your hands on a pair at a limited number of select retail outlets in the United States, like Best Buy, LensCrafters, Ray-Ban, and Sunglass Hut.

To buy a pair, you also need to book an appointment to demo the wearable at one of the retailers listed above via Meta’s website.

The company, formerly known as Facebook, claims that demand to participate in a demo is “strong” and that locations are booked weeks in advance.

Before the news of the delay, there was a belief that the $799 glasses’ availability would increase as Meta expected buying options to “expand” the longer they were available for purchase.

This international delay likely means that Meta still can’t meet the demand.

So what exactly does $799 get you that Meta’s other smart glasses don’t? Well, the Ray-Ban Display features a camera, six microphones, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and finger tracking, all supplied by a Neural Band controller.

Sounds good.

If you need any more convincing, you should see what the world’s greatest tech reviewer, Marquess Brownlee, aka MKBHD, had to say about the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses in the video below.