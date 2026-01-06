Senator Bill Cassidy Rips RFK Jr’s Crackpot Vaccine Schedule, Social Media Reminds Him He Was The Deciding Confirmation Vote

Samuel Corum /Bill Cassidy / RFK Jr.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is once again having buyer’s remorse about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but still doesn’t have the spine to do anything to stop him.

Following the news that RFK Jr. once again lied to Senators during his confirmation hearing by continuing to push his anti-vax conspiracy theories while being the HHS Secretary, and messing with the scientifically proven childhood vaccine schedule, Bill Cassidy took to social media to issue a strong rebuke of the decision.

On Monday, the CDC announced it would be reducing the recommended vaccines for children from 17 to 11, putting the United States in line with other developed countries like Denmark, which happens to be a country vaccine skeptics love to bring up in terms of the US copying.

Cassidy Says The Vaccine Schedule Will “Make America Sicker”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Louisiana Senator, who is also a doctor and is pro-vaccine, clowned the decision, saying that the move will “make America sicker.”

“As a doctor who treated patients for decades, my top priority is protecting children and families. Multiple children have died or were hospitalized from measles, and South Carolina continues to face a growing outbreak. Two children have died in my state from whooping cough. All of this was preventable with safe and effective vaccines,” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He continued, “The vaccine schedule IS NOT A MANDATE. It’s a recommendation giving parents the power. Changing the pediatric vaccine schedule based on no scientific input on safety risks and little transparency will cause unnecessary fear for patients and doctors, and will make America sicker.”

Social Media Is Reminding The Senator He Voted For This

While Cassidy’s remarks are indeed true, social media made sure to remind Cassidy that he was the deciding vote in confirming Kennedy for the position, so he could have stopped this from happening.

“This is as much *your* fault as @SecKennedy’s fault, Senator. You were warned. Repeatedly. But you didn’t listen. You deluded yourself that RFK Jr. wasn’t lying when he promised to leave the vaccine scheduled alone. You still voted him out of committee and voted to confirm him,” one doctor wrote in response to Cassidy.

Another post read, “Aye man, shut the fuck up. You knew RFK Jr was an unqualified piece of shit before you voted to confirm him; now that the damage is done, you want to act like you care Abt the American. Fuck outta here Billy.”

Welp, no lies told.

Since Kennedy has taken over, we have seen measles outbreaks across the country, and other viruses that have been pretty much stamped out thanks to vaccines.

Looks like we’re heading back to the Stone Age.

You can see more reactions below.