Jason Koerner / 50 Cent

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson continues to build his television empire.

Deadline exclusively reports that 50 Cent and his G-Unit Film & Television tentpole are teaming up with Jonah Bekhor and Jonas Bell Pasht’s Citizen Jones to develop a new true crime series for A&E.

The G-Unit general is best known for the crime dramas his name is attached to, like Power and BMF, but for his latest TV project, he will be diving into the real world to focus on infamous gang rivalries in the “unfiltered” true-crime series Gang Wars.

Per Deadline:

Gang Wars (working title) is a raw, unfiltered true-crime series that rips open America’s most infamous gang rivalries with unprecedented access and never-before-heard accounts — exposing the street battles, betrayals, and power plays that built our modern criminal world.

Although the gang rivalries they plan to feature have not been revealed, there is a variety to choose from. Further details will be announced later.

Gang Wars will join the list of other shows Jackson’s production company, including the Power franchise at Starz, the network he beefs with, it seems like every couple of month that also spawned numerous spinoffs like: Power Book II: Ghost, prequel series Power Book III: Raising Kanan which is coming to an end with its upcoming fifth and final season, Power Book IV: Force and another prequel series, Power Origins.

Oh, we can’t forget BMF, which was cancelled after its fourth season, and The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast.

Sounds like Gang Wars might be another win for the Queens rapper, who has seemingly moved on from music.

Honestly, we wished he would do some sort of docuseries on beef in music, which would definitely be in his wheelhouse.