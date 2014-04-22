Lykke Li ft. A$AP Rocky – “No Rest For The Wicked (Remix)” [LISTEN]

A$AP Rocky has a history of rhyming over a very eclectic palette of music. Because of that, it’s no surprise that he’d be comfortable with kicking a few bars over Lykke Li’s “No Rest For The Wicked.”

“Wicked, see my style, see my smile too wicked/Oh wicked me, tell her Wiki me/When she Wiki me, gotta Lykke Li,” the Harlem native raps. One thing that goes understated about A$AP is his ability to find interesting pockets in instrumentals. Needless to say that he flexes that ability on this cut.

Stream A$AP Rocky’s “No Rest For The Wicked (Remix)” below.

