Lil’ Boosie Reveals New Album Release Date [VIDEO]

During his visit to New York, Lil’ Boosie visited Complex and announced the proper release date to his new album.

With over 1,000 records stashed away in the vault – songs that include guest appearances by 2 Chainz, Jeezy, T.I. and the like – Bad Azz expressed his eagerness to show the world what he’s been working on.

“It’s a classic, man. I’m just ready to drop it,” said the rapper about his next LP, due out on July 15. “I ain’t want to come home and play with the mixtape game, I wanted to come home and hit ’em hard, get that machine behind ’em.”

After being released from an eight-year prison stint and serving time in the Louisiana State Penitentiary (’09-’14), Boosie is putting the finishing touches to his next (still untitled) album.

Mark your calendars, Boosie’s finna set if off in this motherf*cker.

Photo: Complex