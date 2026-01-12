Subscribe
'Punky Brewster' & 'Space Jam' Actor T.K. Carter Dies At 69

T.K. Carter's career began in the late 1970s, culminating into a variety of roles including a stint on The Steve Harvey Show, among others.

Published on January 12, 2026
The Cast Of "The L.A. Riots Spectacular"

T.K. Carter, a veteran actor whose career kicked off in the late 1970s, died last Friday (January 9) at his California home. Known for his film and comedic television roles, T.K. Carter played a variety of roles up until 2023.

The Associated Press reports that T.K. Carter was found unresponsive inside his home in the town of Duarte and was declared dead by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death was not shared publicly, but authorities on the scene did not introduce foul play into their assessment.

Born Thomas Kent Carter on December 18, 1956, in New York City, Carter was primarily raised in Southern California. Carter worked the stand-up comedy circuit and starred on hit shows like Good Times and The Waltons ahead of his major movie role as Nauls in John Carpenter’s 1982 horror film, The Thing.

Carter also played the role of elementary school teacher Michael “Mike” Fulton on Punky Brewster and had a main role on The Sinbad Show. In 2023, Carter starred

In 2023, Carter appeared on Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd’s FXX sitcom DAVE, along with a role on ABC’s The Company You Keep that same year.

T.K. Carter was 69.

