Subscribe
Close
Current Events

Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers Walk Back Jasmine Crockett Comments

Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers Walk Back Rep. Jasmine Crockett Comments

The comedians and co-hosts of the Las Culturistas podcast told their listeners to not give donations to Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate campaign.

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Visit Broadway - November 2025

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers are now walking back comments made about Rep. Jasmine Crockett and her current bid for a U.S. Senate seat. The podcast hosts and comedians were urging their listeners to avoid donating to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign, but have since apologized for the jabs.

As reported by USA Today, Bowen Yang, an SNL alum, and Matt Rogers are the hosts of the Las Culturistas podcast. On the January 7 airing of their broadcast, Rogers launched an offensive in the direction of Rep. Crockett, with Yang chiming in and agreeing.

Fans and listeners of Las Culturistas were critical of Rogers’ jabs and Yang’s agreement, prompting the pair to respond to the backlash via social media.

“Hey everybody. I hear the response and I am taking every bit of it to heart, I promise,” Rogers wrote over the weekend via his Instagram Stories feed. “I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise. I just want us to win and I will be better at finding ways to help.”

Yang reshared the Stories post with a text overlay reading, “Should not have cursorily weighed in on this. Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly.”

As Entertainment Weekly added in its reporting, Rogers clarified his comments about Rep. Jasmine Crockett, noting that former congressman Beto O’Rourke couldn’t win the Senate seat despite his popularity and voting record.

We’re sharing the Las Culturistas episode in question below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

jasmine crockett POLITICS texas

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2026 Golden Globes

    The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

    Cassius Life

    Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 Golden Globes?

    Bossip
    Stephen A. Smith attends 2025 HOPE Global Forum

    Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back On Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

    Bossip
    Program presentation of the Prime Video streaming service

    Trailer For 'Alex Cross' Season Two Drops

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Explaining The Beef Between Adin Ross & Doechii

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close