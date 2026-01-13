Subscribe
Daz Dillinger Raises Concerns About Kurupt's Health

Daz Dillinger Asks Fans To Give Kurupt Well Wishes, References Health Concerns

Daz Dillinger took to social media to ask fans to grant well wishes to Kurupt, referencing an unreported health issue.

Published on January 13, 2026
Ice Cube Performs At Stockton Arena

Daz Dillinger put Tha Dogg Pound fans on notice after issuing a call for well wishes and positive thoughts for his partner, Kurupt. According to the post, Daz Dillinger is asking their supporters to rally around Kurupt as he tackles an unreported health issue.

Daz Dillinger shared a post on his Instagram page dedicated to Kurupt and other loved ones he’s lost over the years. The post featured several images of Young Gotti alongside his partner in various stages of their career.

From IG:

GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE Want to send a big shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt get well speedy recovery need all FANZ to send kurupt a get well message flood his Instagram tell him how much we love him rest in peace to my cousin Joe, cool Nate Dogg and others that we lost so I need everybody to hit kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz life is serious shout out to @leelee_calinanita for holding it down, Dogg Pound gangstaZ 4 LIFE GOD 1st

It isn’t known what ailment Kurupt might be contending with, but from the tone of Daz Dillinger’s post, it’s serious enough to warrant worry from his longtime colleague.

We wish Kurupt a speedy recovery.

Photo: Getty

