50 Cent Slanders Kanye West’s Yeezus, Calls It “Weird As Sh*t”

50 Cent is continuing his winning streak of dissing his peer’s music in an effort to big up his forthcoming album, Animal Ambition.

In a recent sitdown with MTV’s British hub, the platinum-selling rapper had an unflattering opinion of Kanye West’s last studio effort, Yeezus. Why he was even asked to the question other than to stir up broth for beef is anybody’s guess but 50 took the bait, hook, line and sinker.

“He’s obviously a talent within our culture and is one of the driving forces of it, but some of that s**t is weird to me,” he tells MTV UK. “That last record, to be honest, I’m not playing it right now. I still play ‘Flashing Lights,’ ‘Gold Digger’ and that whole (College Dropout) project. But some of the new stuff is so creative and feels like he’s trying to create a whole new sound. It’s just him being an artist, you don’t have to agree with everything an artist does. Like, I don’t have a favourite artist, I have a favourite moment from artists. Like with Drake, there’s songs he came out with and the timing was perfect for the record.”

Although his unfiltered comments surely won’t get him an invitation to Kanye’s wedding with Kim Kardashian, it’s not like his opinion goes against the general consensus of rap heads. In February of this year, Drake made nearly identical comments regarding Kanye’s sixth album, which caused a stir with Rolling Stone magazine since those comments were allegedly off the record.

As for 50, he’s seemingly playing a game of “who’s next” when it comes to throwing shade. He recently threw Puffy’s new single under the bus in a radio interview.

Photo: WENN