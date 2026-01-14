Subscribe
Close

Breaking News

John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Dies At 50
Music

Nelly & Ludacris Get Flamed Over Upcoming MAGA Festival Set

Nelly & Ludacris Get Flamed Over Upcoming MAGA Festival Set

Not all money is good money; Nelly and Ludacris may be learning that lesson the hard way.

Published on January 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2007 - Backstage and Audience
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Not all money is good money; Nelly and Ludacris may be learning that lesson the hard way.

The lineup for a conservative-leaning concert series called Rock The Country has been announced, featuring the slogan “Celebrating 250 Years of ‘Freedom.’” The bill includes names like Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, and others. However, the inclusion of Nelly and Ludacris immediately raised eyebrows, with many fans feeling their names stood out for all the wrong reasons.

The Country Grammar rapper has previously been vocal about his stance on performing for elected officials regardless of political party. After receiving backlash for appearing at the President’s Liberty Ball, he defended the decision by saying, “It is an honor for me to perform for the President of the United States, regardless of who is in office.” Also doubling down, saying he would have done it no matter who was in office:

“If President Biden would have asked me to perform, I would’ve performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would’ve won and asked me to perform, I would’ve performed. I did a thing with Vice President Kamala Harris last year or a year or two ago, a Juneteenth event. I respect the office, it wasn’t politics.”

The New York Times gave a vivid description of Rock The Country, calling it “a vision of the MAGA movement in pure party mode.” As well as feeling like a Trump rally. That framing has only fueled criticism, especially considering Luda has been outspoken in the past about his opposition to Donald Trump. In 2020, he criticized the Trump administration, saying its officials did not believe systemic racism exists: “All I feel like the Trump administration is doing is causing more dissension as opposed to unity in the world of today.”

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to express disappointment and frustration over both artists’ planned participation in the festival.

As of now, neither Nelly nor Ludacris has issued a public statement addressing the backlash surrounding their involvement with Rock The Country.

Related Tags

Donald Trump Ludacris MAGA nelly

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Did Kai Cenat Quit Streaming? Breaking Down His 'I Quit' Video

    Cassius Life
    Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day 2026

    BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

    Bossip
    'Pole to Pole' with Will Smith On National Geographic

    Will Smith Treks Across All 7 Continents In His New National Geographic Show 'Pole to Pole'

    Cassius Life
    Pink Panther Party: Mariah The Scientist's 28th Birthday

    BLOOP! Bravo Block-Spin Confirmed: NeNe Leakes Returning To The Network Five Years After #RHOA Exit

    Bossip
    Trending
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-OIL
    15 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close