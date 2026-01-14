Nelly & Ludacris Get Flamed Over Upcoming MAGA Festival Set

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Not all money is good money; Nelly and Ludacris may be learning that lesson the hard way.

The lineup for a conservative-leaning concert series called Rock The Country has been announced, featuring the slogan “Celebrating 250 Years of ‘Freedom.’” The bill includes names like Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, and others. However, the inclusion of Nelly and Ludacris immediately raised eyebrows, with many fans feeling their names stood out for all the wrong reasons.

The Country Grammar rapper has previously been vocal about his stance on performing for elected officials regardless of political party. After receiving backlash for appearing at the President’s Liberty Ball, he defended the decision by saying, “It is an honor for me to perform for the President of the United States, regardless of who is in office.” Also doubling down, saying he would have done it no matter who was in office:

“If President Biden would have asked me to perform, I would’ve performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would’ve won and asked me to perform, I would’ve performed. I did a thing with Vice President Kamala Harris last year or a year or two ago, a Juneteenth event. I respect the office, it wasn’t politics.”

The New York Times gave a vivid description of Rock The Country, calling it “a vision of the MAGA movement in pure party mode.” As well as feeling like a Trump rally. That framing has only fueled criticism, especially considering Luda has been outspoken in the past about his opposition to Donald Trump. In 2020, he criticized the Trump administration, saying its officials did not believe systemic racism exists: “All I feel like the Trump administration is doing is causing more dissension as opposed to unity in the world of today.”

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to express disappointment and frustration over both artists’ planned participation in the festival.

As of now, neither Nelly nor Ludacris has issued a public statement addressing the backlash surrounding their involvement with Rock The Country.