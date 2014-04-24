Joey Bada$$ – “Mr. Wonderful” [LISTEN]

UFC 172 will have a little Brooklyn flavor on Saturday, April 26, thanks to rapper Joey Bada$$, who teamed up with #UFCyphertrack to create “Mr. Wonderful.” Mixed martial artist Phil Davis will walk out to the song before going toe to toe with Anthony Johnson.

Produced by Pro Era’s Kirk Knight, the cut dons a distinctively boom-bap beat and of course some dexterous rhymes about the fighter’s prowess in the ring. Joey titled the track as a reference to Davis’ nickname.

Find out more about what Joey Bada$$ is cooking up via this exclusive interview with Hip-Hop Wired. Stream “Mr. Wonderful” below.

Photo: Instagram