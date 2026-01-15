Subscribe
Close
News

Veteran Journalist James Bernard Cause Of Death Revealed

James Bernard, who served as an editor for XXL and The Source, was reported missing for 17 months before investigators uncovered the mystery.

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

James Bernard

James Bernard, a veteran journalist who led the editorial teams of XXL and The Source, was found on December 29 of last year, according to reports from New Jersey authorities. James Bernard, who was reported missing for 17 months, died as a result of suicide, based on the findings of the local medical examiner’s office.

According to a report from Journal-Isms, James Bernard’s body was discovered late last year in Pemberton Township in a wooded area. After an investigation, it was determined that Bernard died via actions of his own. It appeared that Bernard’s body was in the wooded area the entire time.

Bernard went missing in March 2024, with witnesses saying they saw him walking out of his home with a bookbag. The family of Bernard has since confirmed the death, with tributes coming from Tim Wise and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, among others.

Bernard attended Harvard University and worked alongside fellow students Jonathan Shecter, David Mays, and Ed Young, launching The Source as a newsletter in 1988.

In 1994, Bernard left The Source over creative differences, presumably connected to The Almighty RSO and group member Benzino becoming an executive within the brand. In 1997, Bernard and Reginald Dennis founded XXL, which has morphed into one of the premier music publications covering Hip-Hop music and culture.

Born on August 5, 1965, Bernard would’ve celebrated his 60th birthday last fall.

James Bernard would have been 58 at the time of his death.

Photo: Screenshot/X

Related Tags

obit obits the source xxl

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NeNe Leakes

    She Said What She Said! NeNe Leakes Confirms Her Bravo Return Through Tears, Thanks Porsha, Phaedra & Andy Cohen--'B****s, I Am Back!'

    Bossip
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    Trump Mouths "F-ck You" & Gives Middle Finger To Heckling Factory Worker, Social Media Piles On

    Cassius Life
    Stormi Steele

    Stormi Steele Starring In Birmingham-Based 'Belle Collective' Spinoff, Season 7 Of Original OWN Series Premiering In February

    Bossip
    AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers

    What Is Mike Tomlin's Net Worth? A Look At His Career Earnings & Contracts

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Joy Reid Blasts Stephen A. Smith, Says “Stick To Sports”

    Comment
    10th New York International Latino Film Festival - "Red Apples Falling"
    jim jones  |  Written By Weso

    Jim Jones Caught Allegedly Trying To Put Hands On Dame Dash In Old Clip

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close