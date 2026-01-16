Subscribe
Adin Ross Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay's Circle

Adin Ross Hits The Panic Button, Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay’s Cousin

Published on January 16, 2026
Adin Ross is not taking any chances when it comes to his safety or the safety of his friends.

The streamer has been feuding with rapper Lil Tjay, which has led him to believe that someone affiliated with the artist could potentially harm him. The Florida native has accused Tjay’s cousin, Bubba Stacks, of sending alleged threats toward him and his streaming friend, Cuffem.
Ross’ concerns intensified after fellow streamer Konvy was reportedly shot during a livestream in New York.

While online rumors quickly pointed to Lil Tjay’s camp, there has been no confirmation or evidence linking the rapper or his friends to the shooting. Tjay addressed the rumors and called cap:

“I had nothing to do with what happened last night in the Bronx. Blogs are circulating old posts, taken out of context, and presenting them as recent, which is false. My prayers are with everyone affected. Please stop spreading misinformation.”

Amid the growing tension, Ross recently hopped on 6ix9ine’s song “BACON.” On the track, Ross appeared to take shots at Doechii, while Cuffem aimed bars at Lil Tjay. Tekashi and Lil Tjay have been at odds for a long time, with 6ix9ine previously making light of an incident in which Tjay was shot outside a Chipotle.

Following the song’s release, Ross contacted the police, reporting that he felt threatened by Lil Tjay’s cousin, Bubba Stacks. He also expressed concern for Cuffem’s safety, “I don’t want nobody hurting Cuffem. That’s my guy, I always got his back.”

At this time, no charges have been filed in connection with Ross’ claims.

