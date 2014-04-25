50 Cent Reveals Animal Ambition Tracklist [PHOTO]

50 Cent has been omnipresent in the weeks leading up to the forthcoming release of his Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire To Win LP. Today, the Queens native unveils the official tracklist in advance of the June 3 drop date.

This project is 50’s re-introduction into the independent artist game via Caroline/Capitol Music Group. Now that the rapper is doing things from the muscle, he’s been rolling out new tracks and visuals out each week. The final tracklist dons 11 previously released records, including “Pilot,” “I’m A Hustler,” and the most recent song “Chasin Paper.”

Yo Gotti, Jadakiss, Styles P, Prodigy, Trey Songz, Kidd Kidd, and more contributed to the project. Expect more songs (including a record featuring ScHoolboy Q) will be featured on the deluxe version.

See the official Animal Ambition tracklist below.

—

Photo: Instagram