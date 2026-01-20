A$AP Rocky “Whiskey/Black Demarco,” Blueface ft. Stunna Girl “Better” & More | Daily Visuals 1.20.26

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

With A$AP Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb finally out and about in these streets, y’all know Pretty Flacko’s going to be on his grind promoting his latest project and sho’nuff the Harlem representative comes through with some new work to keep that buzz going and heads boppin.’

Over the weekend Rocky released some new visuals to “Whiskey/Black Demarco” in which Rocky plays the role of a bartender who serves drinks up to the one and only Tim Burton who falls asleep at the bar and his animated creations run amok at the bar. Pretty creative stuff.

Blueface meanwhile continues to mount a post-prison comeback and for his Stunna Girl assisted “Better,” the LA rapper finds himself in yet another seemingly toxic relationship as once again we’re reminded that men will put up with all kinds of craziness depending on thickness. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Hit-Boy, 42 Dugg, and more.

A$AP ROCKY – “WHISKEY/BLACK DEMARCO”

BLUEFACE FT. STUNNA GIRL – “BETTER”

HIT-BOY – “NBA CENTEL”

42 DUGG – “IDB”

PROTOJE FT. DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY – “AT WE FEET”

NEF THE PHAROAH – “WHAT IS YOU SAYIN”

EARL SWEATSHIRT – “INFATUATION”

MOZZY & EST GEE – “YOU HEAR ME THO”