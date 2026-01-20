Subscribe
The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

The King is officially back with new music and a familiar look.

Published on January 20, 2026
2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

T.I. recently cut off his dreads and documented the moment. Sharing a promo video that shows the Atlanta legend retiring to his classic low cut while teasing new music produced by Pharrell Williams. Keeping things simple, the Bankhead MC captioned the post, “He’s Baaaaaaack!!! #LetEmKnow.” Low-cut TIP has delivered some of Southern Hip-Hop’s most iconic records, and in this new chapter, he’s stretching his talents even further.

From music to his latest venture into comedy, the Whatever You Like rapper is moving full speed ahead in 2026.

His new single, “Let Em Know,” serves as a preview of his upcoming album, Kill The King. It’s been six years since the Trap King last released a full body of work. Back in 2020, he released The L.I.B.R.A., an acronym for “The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta.” The project featured appearances from Young Thug, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage.

Since then, T.I. has continued feeding fans with guest appearances, including his role on the Magic City documentary soundtrack. On the song “Turn Around,” alongside Jermaine Dupri, Young Dro, and 2 Chainz. The king helped celebrate Atlanta’s strip club culture. An era he’s often credited as being a part of, where breaking a record at Magic City was a rite of passage.

With Kill The King on the way, T.I. is reminding everyone why his name still rings loud in Hip-Hop

