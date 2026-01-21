Rappers And Their Favorite NBA Teams

Rappers often see basketball as a backup plan if their music careers don't work out.

Rappers actively engage with NBA teams, becoming unofficial ambassadors and courtside fixtures.

Rappers' NBA fandom stems from personal ties, hometown loyalty, and a genuine love for the game.

Music and sports have always moved in lockstep, but nowhere is that bond tighter than between hip-hop and basketball. Both are rooted in the culture, the neighborhoods, and the grind — two lanes where confidence, style, and storytelling matter just as much as raw talent. It’s why so many rappers talk about hoops as if they’ve always been part of the plan. Ask around and you’ll hear the same story over and over: “If the rap thing didn’t work out, I was going to the league.” Whether that’s true or not is debatable, but the love for the game is very real.

We see it all the time. Rappers flooding Instagram with open-gym highlights, summer runs, or clips of them working with trainers like Lethal Shooter. There’s something about basketball that keeps pulling artists back in — it’s competitive, it’s expressive, and it scratches that same itch as being on stage or in the booth. Sometimes, that hoop dream isn’t just all talk, either. Artists like Master P and J. Cole actually played professionally, proving that the overlap between rap and basketball isn’t always just for show.

Even for the ones who realistically wouldn’t survive an NBA tryout, that doesn’t stop fandom. If anything, it amplifies it. Rappers don’t just watch basketball; they live it. They’re courtside, loud, rocking merch, chirping at refs, and celebrating wins like they’re part of the roster. Sometimes it’s hometown pride, sometimes it’s personal relationships with players, and other times it’s just a genuine love for the franchise that raised them. Either way, the NBA has become an extension of hip-hop’s ecosystem.

So when you see a rapper front row at a game, it’s rarely random. There’s usually history there — city ties, childhood memories, or real friendship with the stars on the court. That passion has led to very public alliances between rappers and NBA teams, to the point where certain artists are essentially unofficial ambassadors for their squads.

With that in mind, let’s get into some of the most notable rappers and their favorite NBA teams.

1. Drake (Toronto Raptors)

Drake isn’t just a fan – he’s a global ambassador for the Raptors, regularly sitting courtside and repping Toronto every chance he gets. His connection to the team mirrors his pride in the city, especially during their 2019 championship run.

2. E-40 (Golden State Warriors)

E-40 is Bay Area royalty, and his loyalty to the Warriors runs deep. He’s been a constant presence through both the struggles years and the dynasty era.

3. Quavo (Atlanta Hawks)

Quavo reps Atlanta heavily, including the Hawks. From courtside appearances to All-Star Weekend energy, his fandom screams hometown love.

4. Wale (Washington Wizards)

Wale’s DC pride is stamped all over his music, and the Wizards are a big part of that. He’s been vocal about supporting the team through the ups and downs.

J. Cole (Charlotte Hornets)

A legit hooper himself, J. Cole has strong ties to the Hornets through his North Carolina roots and personal relationship with Michael Jordan.

6. Meek Mill (Philadelphia 76ers)

Meek’s love for Philly sports is unmatched, and the Sixers are no exception. His courtside reactions alone have become memes.

7. Big Sean (Detroit Pistons)

Big Sean has consistently repped Detroit, staying loyal to the Pistons through every phase of their rebuild. He was also named Creative Director of Global Experience in 2025.

8. Snoop Dogg (Los Angeles Lakers)

Snoop’s courtside presence is legendary, and his Lakers fandom feels like an extension of LA itself.

9. Travis Scott (Houston Rockets)

Travis reps Houston to the fullest, and that loyalty naturally extends to the Rockets, even through rebuild seasons.

10. 50 Cent (New York Knicks)

50 Cent’s New York pride aligns perfectly with the Knicks, a team whose grit and history reflect the city’s energy.

11. Rick Ross (Miami Heat)

Rozay embodies Miami luxury, and the Heat fit perfectly into the image. His fandom peaked during LeBron’s era of dominance.

